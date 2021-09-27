2 more die of Dengue fever in a day

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 07:16 pm

Two more dengue patients died in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll to 63 in the country.

Also, 214 new patients were hospitalised across the country during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 163 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 51 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

A total of 989 Dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. 

Since January this year, 17,571 people have been diagnosed with the viral disease. 

Of the infected, 16,519 patients were released from hospitals after recovery. 

