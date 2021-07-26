123 more hospitalised as dengue cases soar

Bangladesh witnessed a rise in dengue cases as 123 more people were detected with the mosquito-borne disease in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the 123 patients, 120 are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka while three outside Dhaka until Monday 8am.

Currently, a total of 468 people are being treated at different hospitals across the country. Out of the 468 dengue patients, only eight are from outside Dhaka.

According to the DGHS, 1,802 dengue cases have been recorded since January. Of them, 1,331 people were released till Monday morning.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 3 reports on suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

Public health experts fear many dengue patients might be undiagnosed as symptoms of the fever are quite similar to those of Covid-19.