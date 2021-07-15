Health Ministry asked to vaccinate local representatives on priority basis

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 04:50 pm

Related News

Health Ministry asked to vaccinate local representatives on priority basis

TBS Report 
15 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 04:50 pm
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Local Government Division has sent a letter to the Health Ministry to provide Covid-19 vaccines to the elected local representatives on a priority basis across the country.

"Many elected representatives of local government bodies have not yet received the coronavirus vaccine. In view of this, it is necessary to provide them with vaccines on a priority basis as frontline fighters are engaged in combating the Covid-19," the letter read. 

Signed by Additional Secretary AKM Mizanur Rahman, the letter also claimed that about 67,000 members of local government bodies are working to provide relief and sanitary equipment to the public.

The local representatives are working on five levels --city corporation, municipality, district, upazila and union, said the letter. 

Mass inoculation resumed on 13 July after around two months in the country. 

 

Top News

Health Ministry / Vaccination / Local government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

21h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident