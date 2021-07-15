Health Ministry asked to vaccinate local representatives on priority basis

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Local Government Division has sent a letter to the Health Ministry to provide Covid-19 vaccines to the elected local representatives on a priority basis across the country.

"Many elected representatives of local government bodies have not yet received the coronavirus vaccine. In view of this, it is necessary to provide them with vaccines on a priority basis as frontline fighters are engaged in combating the Covid-19," the letter read.

Signed by Additional Secretary AKM Mizanur Rahman, the letter also claimed that about 67,000 members of local government bodies are working to provide relief and sanitary equipment to the public.

The local representatives are working on five levels --city corporation, municipality, district, upazila and union, said the letter.

Mass inoculation resumed on 13 July after around two months in the country.