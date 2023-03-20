Health guidelines for Hajj pilgrims prepared

The Health Service Division has prepared the "Hajj Health Guideline (Hajj Shastho Nirdeshika)" for this year's Hajj pilgrims so that they can know the matters to be done before Hajj and during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

The prepared Hajj health guide mentions necessary guidelines regarding the health of the pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia, the elimination of the sufferings of the pilgrims during performing Hajj and the necessary preparations before the Hajj such as the final medical checkup before the Hajj, the list of necessary medicines and the steps to be done by the pilgrims in using the medical center, an official release said here on Monday.

The guidelines are available on the website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Director Hajj Office Ashkona, Dhaka and the office of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), the release added.