Head skins left to rot as tanneries find no room to process

Bangladesh

Noman Mahmud
08 July, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 03:54 pm

Related News

Head skins left to rot as tanneries find no room to process

On average, 2.2 to 2.5 square feet of usable skin is available from each piece of head

Noman Mahmud
08 July, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 03:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The huge economic potential from head skins of sacrificial animals has been being dumped away after this Eid-ul-Adha as the Savar tannery estate lacks enough space and manpower to process the huge inflow of rawhide after the festival.

"We could have collected and processed all the head skins available after the Eid. But we don't have our own place – all the tanneries are busy at this time and are not giving us space," Mizanur Rahman, the owner of Shobhan Leather, told The Business Standard.  

On average, 2.2 to 2.5 square feet of usable skin is available from each piece of head, he said. 

Once tanneries used to export head skin leather for $1.8, said Mainuddin, general secretary of Bangladesh Leather and Leather Goods Manufacturers Society told TBS.

Later, the leather's price fell in the international market, but the demand increased in the domestic market, he added. 

"When the leather industry shifted to Savar in 2017, we were supposed to be provided with working space," Mainuddin mentioned.

"However, we are yet to get the space, for which, a large number of cow heads are not collected and processed after Eid." he said. 

If they were given a space in the estate, Mainuddin said, they could've set up a dedicated tannery to process these head skin leathers.

"Our call to provide space in Savar estate for manufacturers of by-products has not been heard," said Mizanur Rahman, vice chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association.

Plots are allotted only to those who have tanneries, so an important part of the industry is left out, he stated. 

Regarding why tanneries in the estate are not exporting head skins, Mizanur Rahman said the traders no longer find exports viable for business and have no choice but to throw heads away.

There is a good demand for head skin leather in the market. For instance, People's Footwear and Leather Goods Limited last year produced about 20,000 pairs of leather sandals using 40,000 square feet of leather from head skins, which the company had bought for Tk105 per square foot.

Around 45.81 lakh cows and 1.07 lakh buffaloes have been sacrificed in the country this year, according to the Department of Livestock Services. 

As such, if 70% of those sacrificed animals' heads were collected, it would have been possible to obtain 65.6 lakh square feet of usable skin which would have had a value of at least Tk52.4 crore in the domestic market after processing.

Mustak Ahmed, deputy secretary of the Industries Ministry, told TBS that they have a plan to expand the tannery estate by acquiring another 200 acres of land.

"Once it is completed, we have a plan to bring the small stakeholders of the industry, especially those who make by-products. They will have opportunities to work there," he said.

Top News

tanneries / Eid Ul Adha / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

2h | Features
Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

8h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

7h | TBS Stories
5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

41m | TBS Career
How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

5h | TBS Markets
Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020