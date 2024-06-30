He died from snake bite. The shamans promised to bring him back to life for Tk15,000

The shamans prepared the field for the reincarnation ritual with banana leaves, new silver jugs, milk etc. Photo: M Asaduzzaman Saad

It was like a scene from an exorcism movie. Except this one dealt with a snake bite and resurrection.

The body of Saiful Islam, 40, of Basura village in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila, was being prepared for a burial on Saturday (28 June).

That is when some local shamans, known as ojha, entered the scene.

Their promise was a grand and enticing one: they could bring Saiful, a tiler by profession, back from the dead.

When the family agreed to this reincarnation, news spread and soon a crowd had gathered.

The shamans, however, required a few tools: banana leaves, new silver jugs, milk etc.

They were given what they needed. Trees were also cut to make a space big enough for the ritual.

One of the shamans chanted words, brandishing a broom around the body and "blowing" prayers the departed's way.

The crowd even live-streamed the entire proceeding on Facebook.

The crowd gathered and live-streamed the entire proceeding on Facebook. Photo: M Asaduzzaman Saad

But life was not being breathed back into Saiful. After some time, the shamans decided much more had to be done to connect with the astral plane.

They took Tk15,000 from the disappointed villagers and said they would return with a kari (cowrie shell).

By Saturday midnight, the shamans were yet to return. The body was then buried.

The only miracle here was that such a swindle could be executed by the shamans.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Ali Hossain, brother of deceased Saiful, said, "I arranged many things, including banana trees, milk, and new silver jugs. Later, the ojha said he would need medicine for treatment. He did not return when he went to fetch a seashell. On everyone's advice, I buried my brother after the funeral at night."

Officer-in-charge of Kaliakair Police Station AFM Nasim confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Photo: M Asaduzzaman Saad

He said Saiful was bitten by a snake on Friday night and died on Saturday morning. The burial ceremony was postponed after his relatives gave in to their superstition.

"The Upazila Health Complex doctor went to their house on Saturday evening. But the relatives of the deceased did not allow him to touch the body on instructions of the shaman."

Locals said Saiful had gone fishing at 9:30pm on Friday. On the way, a poisonous snake bit his leg.

The snake was killed and Saiful was taken to a shaman first. As he could not be cured, he was then taken to a hospital in Tangail, where he passed away on Saturday.