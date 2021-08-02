HC seeks updates on inoculating pregnant women on priority

The High Court has asked the government authorities concerned to update it on the inoculation of pregnant women on priority basis within the next 72 hours.

The attorney general has been asked to inform the authorities concerned about the order of the court.

A special HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order today.

Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab stood for the writ petition. Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

Earlier on July 31, four Supreme Court lawyers had asked Justice M Enayetur Rahim to file a writ petition in the HC bench over vaccinating pregnant women on a priority basis.

The four lawyers are Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab, Barrister Mohammad Kausar, Advocate Rashida Chowdhury and Barrister Mozammel Haque.

The health ministry, the chief secretary of the prime minister's office, the cabinet secretary, the director general of the health department and the director of the IEDCR have been made defendants in the writ petition.

On July 29, the government was given a legal notice to give Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women on a priority basis.

Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kausar sent the notice on behalf of the human rights organisation Law and Life Foundation.