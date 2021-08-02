HC seeks updates on inoculating pregnant women on priority

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 03:07 pm

Related News

HC seeks updates on inoculating pregnant women on priority

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 03:07 pm
HC seeks updates on inoculating pregnant women on priority

The High Court has asked the government authorities concerned to update it on the inoculation of pregnant women on priority basis within the next 72 hours.

The attorney general has been asked to inform the authorities concerned about the order of the court.

A special HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order today.

Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab stood for the writ petition. Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

Earlier on July 31, four Supreme Court lawyers had asked Justice M Enayetur Rahim to file a writ petition in the HC bench over vaccinating pregnant women on a priority basis.

The four lawyers are Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab, Barrister Mohammad Kausar, Advocate Rashida Chowdhury and Barrister Mozammel Haque.

The health ministry, the chief secretary of the prime minister's office, the cabinet secretary, the director general of the health department and the director of the IEDCR have been made defendants in the writ petition.

On July 29, the government was given a legal notice to give Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women on a priority basis. 

Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kausar sent the notice on behalf of the human rights organisation Law and Life Foundation.

Top News

High Court / pregnant women / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 