HC rejects Shariatpur ASP's unconditional apology

The High Court on Sunday rejected the 'unconditional apology' of Shariatpur Naria (Circle) Additional Superintendent of Police Russel Monir and officer-in-charge of Padma Bridge South Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman over their alleged involvement in torturing some accused and their relatives for extortion of Tk72 lakh.

When they sought an unconditional apology, the court told their lawyer, "There is no chance of unconditional forgiveness. Protect the dignity of the High Court. Let the court be like a court."

Earlier on the day, the High Court summoned Shariatpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Al Imran, who ordered the accused to be sent to jail. He has been asked to appear in person on 20 August. Two police officers have also been asked to be present on the day. The court will pass further orders in their presence.

The HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order on Sunday. Advocate Shah Monjurul Haque appeared for the two police officers in the court. Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi appeared for the state where Advocate Mojibur Rahman appeared for the accused.

On 11 June, Advocate Mojibur drew the attention of the court about the incident after attaching a report published in a national daily. Then the court asked to submit a written petition.

According to the report, two policemen—ASP Russel Monir and Mostafizur- unleashed torture on some accused and their relatives and extorted Tk72 lakh.

Abu Jafar, elder brother of one of the accused, submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police.

A three-member probe body, headed by Shariatpur Additional Police Super Muhammad Badiuzzaman, was formed to look into the incident.

According to the written complaint, On 23 May, a mugging case was filed with Padma Bridge South Police Station. Ahmed Chokdar, Saddam Chokdar, Bakul Chokdar and seven others were made accused in the case. On 29 May, Saddam, Saidul and Bakul secured bail from the High Court.

On 30 May, they along with another accused Anwar went to the house of Alamgir, a friend of Saddam, in Keraniganj

On Information, SP Monir and OC Mostafizur went to the house along with Jajira Upazila Chhatra League President Rubel and 10/12 policemen.

SP Monir tore down the bail paper and beat Saddam and Bakul up mercilessly with sticks. At one stage, they also gouged out the nails of their hands and toes.

They unleashed the torture on them from 1am to 8pm on 31 May.

Later police took the four to the Jajira Padma Bridge side blindfolded and took Saidul and Anwar to another place from there.

They threatened Saddam and Bakul that they will be put in crossfire if they don't pay Tk 72 lakh.

They also brought Bakul's wife Sanzida, two-year-old son, father Rashid, mother Ramela and cousin Abu Jafar to the police station and assaulted them after confining them.

Later the other relatives of Saddam and Bakul provided Tk 72 lakh to SP Monir and OC Mostafizur through cheques, according to the complaint.