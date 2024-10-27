HC questions validity of granting president authority over lower court judges

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (27 October) issued a rule questioning the validity of Article 116 of the Constitution, which grants the president authority over the control of judges in lower courts.

Article 116 empowers the president to control matters related to lower court judges, including their appointment, promotion, leave, and disciplinary actions.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury issued the rule following a writ petition on the matter.

The cabinet secretary, law secretary, and principal officers from the Chief Adviser's Office have been directed to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir represented the writ in court, while Deputy Attorney Generals Syeda Sazia Sharmin and Tamim Khan appeared on behalf of the state.

Earlier on 25 August, a writ petition was filed with the High Court challenging the validity of Article 116.

The writ petition sought a ruling on why Article 116 should not be declared unconstitutional, arguing that entrusting the president with control over lower court judges undermines judicial independence.

Ten Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition.

"Before the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, the High Court Division was responsible for overseeing and controlling lower courts and tribunals. This provision previously safeguarded judicial independence. However, replacing 'Supreme Court' with 'President' has significantly curtailed and undermined the independence of lower courts," writ petitioners' lawyer Shishir Manir told The Business Standard.

He further stated that the Constitution's framework indicates that lower courts should be entirely independent and overseen by the Supreme Court.

"Despite the Fourth Amendment and subsequent 12th Amendment, no government has addressed this issue despite the observations in judgments concerning the Fifth, Eighth, and 13th Amendments," he said.

The lawyer noted that the judiciary's independence cannot be achieved if control and discipline over lower court judges remain with the executive branch.

"Therefore, the writ petition has been filed challenging the validity of the article," he added.