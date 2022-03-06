HC orders tests for Ctg WASA water

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the local government ministry to form a four-member committee to test the water supplied by Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa).

The committee has been asked to submit a report after testing water samples from two dozen distribution zones, according to the order issued by the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Fatema Najib.

The committee will be comprised of Chattogram Divisional Commissioner, a Microbiology Department teacher at Chattogram University, a Chattogram BCSIR Laboratory representative, and a representative from the Chattogram Division Environment Laboratory.

The HC bench issued the order after the hearing of a writ petition in this regard. Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed represented the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy stood for the state in court during the hearing.

Lawyer Tanvir said the court has instructed the secretary of the local government ministry to form a four-member committee to test water samples from 24 distribution points of Ctg Wasa.

Previously, a similar order was issued for Dhaka Wasa in November 2018. A four-member committee was formed to test water samples from 10 distribution points of Dhaka Wasa in April 2019.

The committee in its report stated that bacterial contamination was found in at least eight water samples out of a total of 34 samples.