HC orders removal of UNO, OC of Saghata from polls duty

The High Court on Wednesday (3 January) directed the authorities concerned to remove the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saghata from all the election duties of Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Phulchari) constituency of the 12th national election slated for 7 January.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister ABM Altaf Hossain informed the journalists about the court order.

The HC also asked all the presiding officers and assistant presiding officers who were involved in duties in the by-elections on 4 January last year to abstain from all the duties related to the upcoming national election of this constituency.

The order came following a writ petition, filed by independent candidate Farzana Bhubli, also a daughter of deceased former Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah, accusing the election officials of being biased