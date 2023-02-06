HC orders removal of graffiti, posters from flyovers within 2 weeks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 04:04 pm

Kadamtuli Flyover at the port city of Chattogram is almost always empty. Photo: M Minhaz Uddin
Kadamtuli Flyover at the port city of Chattogram is almost always empty. Photo: M Minhaz Uddin

The High Court has ordered the Dhaka city corporations to remove graffiti work and posters off of all flyovers in the capital within two weeks.

At the same time, the court said to form a monitoring committee to ensure there are no posters or writing on the walls of flyovers.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order on Monday (6 February) after a preliminary hearing on a writ filed in public interest.

Advocate Monjil Morsed was present in court in favour of the writ.

Earlier on Thursday (2 February), Advocate Monjil Morsed filed the writ in the High Court on behalf of human rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

The writ sought directions to remove graffiti and posters from the walls of all flyovers in the capital. It also sought directions to form a committee to ban graffiti and posters on the walls of flyovers.

Besides, instructions were sought for implementation of the Graffiti Writing and Poster Sticking Control Act, 2012.

