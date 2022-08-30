HC orders removal of 6 videos from Facebook, YouTube for inciting disorder

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 02:47 pm

Related News

HC orders removal of 6 videos from Facebook, YouTube for inciting disorder

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 02:47 pm
HC orders removal of 6 videos from Facebook, YouTube for inciting disorder

The High Court has ordered the removal of six videos from Facebook and YouTube that encourage violence and public disorder.

The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir gave this order on Tuesday (30 August) in view of a writ petition.

Facebook, and YouTube authorities and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) have been asked to comply with the directive within two weeks.

On 21 August, Barrister Arafat Hossain Khan served a legal notice on behalf of Bangladesh Supreme Court Advocate Nilufer Anjum and Dhaka Judge Court Advocate Md Ashraful Islam, to multiple organisations, BTRC Chairman and Head of Public Policy (Bangladesh) of Facebook Sabhanaz Rashid Diya and others concerned.

Later on Tuesday a writ was filed in this regard.

Legal notice seeks removal of fake news content from Facebook, YouTube

The legal notice was served for failing to remove contents from social and digital media platforms that encourage violence and public disorder.

Facebook and YouTube do not apply any supervisory mechanism or have control over their contents, especially in Bangladesh, while a large number of fake news, contents, images, and videos containing obscene and damaging presentations of political figures, intellectuals tarnish the image of the country as a nation, says the legal notice.

Barrister Arafat Hosen further said in the notice, "A vested quarter - both inside and outside Bangladesh - are purportedly circulating propaganda that highlights Bangladesh as a failed state in front of the international community and to stir turmoil inside the country.

It also noted that the same quarters are manipulating the global economic phenomenon, caused by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, to create an abnormal situation, public disorder, civil disobedience, threat to national security and above all spoil Government's image.

Top News

Youtube / Facebook / videos

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

3h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

4h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What happens if global energy prices don’t fall in six months?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

2h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

2h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

4h | Videos
Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries