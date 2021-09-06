HC issues rule over compensation to road accident victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 06:24 pm

HC issues rule over compensation to road accident victims

HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman issued the rule

HC issues rule over compensation to road accident victims

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule over the formation of a financial assistance fund, and a board of trustees to compensate road accident victims or their families.

It asked concerned authorities to show cause within four weeks as to why they ought not to be directed to form the fund and the trustees immediately, as per sections 53 and 54 of the Road Transport Act 2018.

Secretaries to the ministries of home, law, finance, foreign affairs, and the chairman of the Road Transport Authorities were made respondents to the rule.

HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman issued the rule following the hearing of a writ petition in this regard.

Advocate Monoj Kumar Bhowmik represented the petitioners' during the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

"Every year thousands of people are injured in road accidents, while many others die. According to the Road Transport Act 2018, a fund and a trustee are supposed to be formed for compensating road accident victims or their families," Bhowmik told the media after the hearing.

"However, no fund or trust has been formed in the last three years," he said adding, "The government has taken no steps to this end."

"That's why the plaintiffs sent a legal notice [to the concerned authorities] on 17 August on this matter. But due to non-response from them, a writ was filed with the HC challenging their inactions," he further added.

road accident / High Court

