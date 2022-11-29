HC gives 3 months to complete investigation in Basic Bank scam

The High Court on Tuesday gave the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) an ultimatum of three months to complete the investigation of 61 cases filed in the incident of money laundered by Basic Bank through a loan scam.

The court also said that ACC will have to face legal action if they fail to complete the investigation within the stipulated time.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the order while rejecting the bail plea of the bank's former officer Mohammad Ali accused in three cases of the Basic Bank loan scam.

Lawyer SM Abul Hossain represented Muhammad Ali in the court and senior advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC.

According to the case statement, a total of Tk36,207,081,000 thousand taka was embezzled at various times from Shantinagar branch of the bank while Mohammad Ali was the branch manager.

Till now, three separate benches of the High Court have ordered to complete the investigation of these cases within three months, but it was not implemented.

The 4,500 crore taka was laundered by Basic Bank through loan forgery between 2009 and 2013. This is the single biggest loan scam in Bangladesh's history.

In 2015, the ACC filed 56 cases regarding the loan scam. But neither Bacchu nor the members of the board of directors of the bank were shown accused in the cases.