HC directs Viqarunnisa school to enroll 19 twins

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 05:57 pm

The High Court has directed Viqarunnisa Noon School and College to admit 19 twins to class one, who were earlier refused admission in the 2021 academic session. 

A virtual High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition filed by the twins' parents.

Barrister Tasmia Pradhan appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar was present at the hearing on behalf of the state.

"It is very important for the twins to be together for healthy mental growth and development," Tasmia Pradhan told the media. 

"If they are kept separate in a different atmosphere, they suffer from a kind of mental problem. It has a negative effect on them," she added. 

Regarding the details of the writ petition, Barrister Tasmia Pradhan said 19 twin children were among those who applied for admission in class one at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the 2021 academic year.

However, the school authorities enrolled one of the twins and denied admission for another. 

An application was then filed to the Viqarunnisa school authorities and the Ministry of Education to admit both the 19 twins.

"However, the parents of the twins filed a writ petition as the authorities were not taking any action in this regard. The High Court heard the writ petition today and ruled in favour of the petitioners," said Tasmia. 

