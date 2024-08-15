HC asks why those who ordered to kill people will not be brought to justice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 01:20 pm

The High Court has issued a ruling seeking to know why those responsible for shooting and killing students and general public during the students' movement should not be brought to justice.

The court asked those concerned including the law secretary and the home secretary to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The High Court bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman issued this rule. During the hearing Advocate Md Tanveer Ahmed stood for the writ while Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and Deputy Attorney General Redwan Ahmed Ranjib represented the state.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanveer Ahmed filed the writ petition in the High Court on Tuesday (13 August) seeking directions to take action against those responsible for keeping a "dictator" and a "mass murdered" in power

The writ also sought the provision of obtaining permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs to travel abroad for those who held constitutional posts, members of parliament, heads of autonomous organisations, and directors of financial institutions during the previous government's time.

High Court / Mass killings / International Commission

