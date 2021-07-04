HC asks to arrange urgent vaccination for students studying abroad

Bangladesh

BSS
04 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 04:47 pm

Related News

HC asks to arrange urgent vaccination for students studying abroad

BSS
04 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 04:47 pm
HC asks to arrange urgent vaccination for students studying abroad

A virtual High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim today asked the state representatives to talk to the Department of Health and arrange Covid-19 vaccine for the students studying abroad on a priority basis.

 Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Samarendra Nath Biswas confirmed the matter to BSS saying: "As Advocate SK Jahangir Alam brought the matter to the notice of the HC bench, the court asked the lawyers representing the state in this matter to contact Department of Health about how these students can be vaccinated promptly."

The court stated that many students have already taken admission to various foreign educational institutions in August-September sessions and opined that they need to get vaccinated before the session begins.

An application with the health department in this regard will be filed soon, the DAG added.

Top News / Education

High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

20h | Videos
Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured