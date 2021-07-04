HC asks to arrange urgent vaccination for students studying abroad

A virtual High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim today asked the state representatives to talk to the Department of Health and arrange Covid-19 vaccine for the students studying abroad on a priority basis.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Samarendra Nath Biswas confirmed the matter to BSS saying: "As Advocate SK Jahangir Alam brought the matter to the notice of the HC bench, the court asked the lawyers representing the state in this matter to contact Department of Health about how these students can be vaccinated promptly."

The court stated that many students have already taken admission to various foreign educational institutions in August-September sessions and opined that they need to get vaccinated before the session begins.

An application with the health department in this regard will be filed soon, the DAG added.