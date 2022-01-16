HC allows Evaly’s interim board to withdraw money from 2 accounts

The High Court has given authorisation to the interim management board of Evaly to withdraw Tk2.35 crore from the company's accounts in City Bank and South East Bank.

The single-member bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order in response to a petition filed by the acting Evaly board on Sunday.

The court also permitted the board to use nine vehicles of the e-commerce company.

Besides, the Bangladesh Bank and National Board of Revenue have been directed to provide information to the board about all the accounts and assets of Evaly.

In October last year, the High Court formed a new four-member board to manage, control and assess the liabilities of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

According to data released by Evaly, the company has properties worth Tk121 crore while it owes over Tk1000 crore to customers and merchants.

Evaly came under the scanner following massive allegations of defrauding customers and embezzlement last year.

Customers alleged that the e-commerce platform would tempt them to pay in advance with lucrative discount offers, but fell short on the promises of delivering goods on due time.

In some cases, it would offer to refund unsatisfied customers, but that too fired back as cheques bounced due to a shortage of money in Evaly's bank accounts.

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, were arrested on 16 September last year over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.