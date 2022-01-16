HC allows Evaly’s interim board to withdraw money from 2 accounts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

HC allows Evaly’s interim board to withdraw money from 2 accounts

The court has also permitted the board to use nine vehicles of the e-commerce company

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 07:14 pm
HC allows Evaly’s interim board to withdraw money from 2 accounts

The High Court has given authorisation to the interim management board of Evaly to withdraw Tk2.35 crore from the company's accounts in City Bank and South East Bank.

The single-member bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order in response to a petition filed by the acting Evaly board on Sunday.

The court also permitted the board to use nine vehicles of the e-commerce company.

Besides, the Bangladesh Bank and National Board of Revenue have been directed to provide information to the board about all the accounts and assets of Evaly.

In October last year, the High Court formed a new four-member board to manage, control and assess the liabilities of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

According to data released by Evaly, the company has properties worth Tk121 crore while it owes over Tk1000 crore to customers and merchants.

Evaly came under the scanner following massive allegations of defrauding customers and embezzlement last year.

Customers alleged that the e-commerce platform would tempt them to pay in advance with lucrative discount offers, but fell short on the promises of delivering goods on due time.

In some cases, it would offer to refund unsatisfied customers, but that too fired back as cheques bounced due to a shortage of money in Evaly's bank accounts.

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, were arrested on 16 September last year over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

Top News

Evaly / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

5h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

6h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

4h | Videos
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike