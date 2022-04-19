Hazardous chemicals in Ctg port pose risks of accident

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
19 April, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:49 pm

Related News

Hazardous chemicals in Ctg port pose risks of accident

Port authorities have got no response from Chittagong Customs House even after sending several letters regarding the matter

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
19 April, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:49 pm
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS

The Chittagong Port is at risk of accidents as the Chittagong Customs House authorities have not removed 259 containers of hazardous chemicals stuck in the port yard for a long time even though port authorities have issued several letters to customs authorities.

Till 5 April, there were 259 TUEs of containers with hazardous chemicals on the port yard, including goods received in 1994. The chemicals include sulphate, hydrogen peroxide, sulphuric acid, fire extinguisher, thinner, sodium sulphate, methanol, ethyl hexanol, nitric acid, and calcium oxide, said port authorities.

Port authorities said these chemicals need to be removed as soon as possible to avoid any accident similar to that in Lebanon's Beirut Port in 2020. The port got no response from customs authorities even after sending several letters regarding the matter. 

On 15 March last year, the chairman of the port and the commissioner of the customs house jointly visited the site. The goods were supposed to be removed from the old customs auction warehouse within two months of the inspection, which could not be done despite the passage of a year.

Muhammad Idris Ali, professor of chemistry at Haji Mohammad Mohsin College, Chattogram, told The Business Standard that any kind of chemical or hazardous products need to be kept in separate places because each of these products reacts differently at different times and different temperatures. 

If stored for a long time, they become harmful to the environment, water, air and above all, human life. Under no circumstances should such dangerous goods be stored for long in an important place like Chittagong Port, he added.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan has recently written to the secretary of the Ministry of Shipping to take necessary steps to remove the chemicals soon.

The letter reads that the Chittagong Port Authority constructed an auction warehouse at its own cost and space for storage of auctionable containers and goods for the customs department, but with various pretexts, the customs department has been using the old auction warehouse inside the port. 

So, the space for the new warehouse remains unused. If the chemicals are removed the port can accommodate more containers.

The letter also requested the National Board of Revenue to take necessary actions to organise four to five e-auctions per month.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq said it was the responsibility of the customs authorities to remove hazardous and auctionable goods from the port. Various organizations are involved in these processes too. The faster these products can be removed from the port, the easier the operational activities of the port become.

According to Chittagong Custom House sources, about 49 tonnes of perishable goods have been dumped in the P-shed of Chittagong Port. About 10 tonnes of goods have been transferred to the factory of Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Ltd in Sunamganj for dumping.

Chittagong Customs House Commissioner Mohammad Fakhrul Alam said, "Apart from hazardous chemicals there are many other goods received even 40 years ago. It was not easy to remove 40-year-old goods with limited manpower. Even then we have no shortage of efforts. Attempts are underway to remove the old auction warehouse from the port."

Top News

Chittagong Port / chemicals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

10h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

14h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

13h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

14h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

3h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

3h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

5h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target