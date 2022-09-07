Hawkers won't be allowed on red-marked roads from next week: Taposh

Hawkers won&#039;t be allowed on red-marked roads from next week: Taposh

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today announced that hawkers won't be allowed to set up makeshift stalls on footpaths of roads that will be marked red from next week.

He said this after a foundation stone-laying programme of the 10-storey Bangabandhu Avenue Hawkers Market in Dhaka's Gulistan area, said a press release.

"We will rehabilitate the hawkers in the 10-storey market who will be affected after the important roads are marked red. Drives will be carried out to remove hawkers from running their business in these important areas," Taposh added.

The DSCC mayor further said there will be roads with yellow and green markings where hawkers will be able to operate their business at particular times of the day and on different days.

Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation Farid Ahmed, Secretary of the Corporation Akramuzzaman, the Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed and Regional Executive Officer of Region-1, were present, among others.

Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh / DSCC

