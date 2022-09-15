Dhaka South evicts street vendors once again from Gulistan red zone

Dhaka South City Corporation has again evicted more than 200 street vendors from the "red marked zone" in the capital's Gulistan area on Thursday.

The city corporation's mobile court also fined 14 of them Tk80,000 for installing makeshift stalls, illegally occupying footpaths in the area.

As previously evicted street vendors returned to the area, Dhaka South's Estate Officer, Md Muniruzzamn, conducted a drive for a third time from Gulistan Zero Point to Sargeant Ahad Police Box, clearing the roads and sidewalks in two hours – from 12noon to 2pm.

Regarding the drive, Estate Officer Md Muniruzzaman said, "The eviction drive will continue at the Gulistan "red zone" so vehicles coming to and from Dhaka across the Padma multipurpose bridge can easily move in the area, including the Mayor Hanif Flyover.

"Besides, we want to keep commuters moving unhindered," he added.

Dhaka South City Corporation on 11 September marked these two roads as "red zones" and evicted more than one thousand street vendors from zero point in Gulistan to Ahad Police Box via Bangabandhu Avenue.