Dhaka South evicts street vendors once again from Gulistan red zone

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

Dhaka South evicts street vendors once again from Gulistan red zone

Earlier on 11 September, they evicted more than one thousand street vendors from the area

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:23 pm
Dhaka South evicts street vendors once again from Gulistan red zone

Dhaka South City Corporation has again evicted more than 200 street vendors from the "red marked zone" in the capital's Gulistan area on Thursday.

The city corporation's mobile court also fined 14 of them Tk80,000 for installing makeshift stalls, illegally occupying footpaths in the area.

As previously evicted street vendors returned to the area, Dhaka South's Estate Officer, Md Muniruzzamn, conducted a drive for a third time from Gulistan Zero Point to Sargeant Ahad Police Box, clearing the roads and sidewalks in two hours – from 12noon to 2pm.

Regarding the drive, Estate Officer Md Muniruzzaman said, "The eviction drive will continue at the Gulistan "red zone" so vehicles coming to and from Dhaka across the Padma multipurpose bridge can easily move in the area, including the Mayor Hanif Flyover.

"Besides, we want to keep commuters moving unhindered," he added.

Dhaka South City Corporation on 11 September marked these two roads as "red zones" and evicted more than one thousand street vendors from zero point in Gulistan to Ahad Police Box via Bangabandhu Avenue.

Top News

Gulistan / DSCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

10h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

12h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

1h | Videos
Showpiece for Living Room

Showpiece for Living Room

2h | Videos
Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

8h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation