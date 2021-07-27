Hathazari upazila office gets 'Public Administration Award' 

The Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Office has got the 'Public Administration Award 2020' at the district level under general (institutional) category.

The award was given for implementing the 'Amar Zila Amar Shahar' model at Manai Tripura village of the upazila. Manai Tripura is a secluded village about 18km away from Hathazari town.

Md Ruhul Amin, former Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Hathazari, was the mastermind behind the initiative.

Hathazari UNO Md Shahidul Alam received the award from Liberation War Affairs Minister AQM Mozammel Haque at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the programme virtually as the chief guest.

Md Ruhul Amin was the UNO of Hathazari from September 2018. The 'Amar Zila Amar Shahar' model initiative was implemented at Manai Tripura village during his tenure. Two weeks ago, he joined as the deputy secretary of the Tea Board after being transferred from Hathazari.

The change of Manai Tripura



For a long time, around 55 families of ethnic Tripura community have been living at Manai Tripura village at Farhadabad union of Hathazari upazila. Only three years ago, electricity was a far cry at the village. People of village used to suffer from various problems. They were deprived of educational facility, developed communication and pure drinking water.

After joining as Hathazari UNO in 2018, Ruhul Amin took the initiative to deliver government facilities to the villagers. Since then, the village of minority ethnic community started to change through the implementation of different infrastructural development projects under the special allocation of the Prime Minister's Office.

In January 2019, solar power was provided free of cost using the Tk9.62 lakh allocation of relief and disaster management ministry. A special allocation of Tk12.1 lakh paved the way to the construction of semi-pucca infrastructure for conducting educational activities. Besides, 12 families living at risk at the foothills of the village were given disaster-tolerant houses as an award from the PM.

Later, under the initiative of upazila administration, a number of infrastructural development projects were implemented, constructing two kilometers of roads, schools, toilets, setting up tubewells, and developing playgrounds. All these initiatives contributed to the improvement of the living standards of the people of Manai Tripura.

Former UNO Ruhul Amin said "No one is happier than me hearing the news of Hatahazari upazila getting the Public Administration Award. All the development works in Manai Tripura were carried out by the upazila administration. As an individual, I had no role to boast of. If there was someone else in my place, he would have done what I did, or would have done better than me."

