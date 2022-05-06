Hassle-free return on way to Dhaka Friday

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 10:39 pm

Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected
City dwellers have started returning to Dhaka after celebrating Eid with their families at village homes.

A pressure of returnees was seen in the capital bus stations, ferry terminals and other capital entrances on Friday evening. They, however, did not face any hassle as the Dhaka-bound roads were free on the day.

Transport officials believe the passenger pressure will surge further in the next few days, particularly on Saturday, as all the offices and businesses will return into operation soon.

The majority of the Friday returnees were jobholders and had a rush to attend offices Saturday, they added.

Visiting several capital entrances including Kamalapur Railway Station, Paturia-Daulatdia, the flow of Dhaka-bound passengers was found increasing gradually. The trains which reached Kamalapur from different parts of the country in the evening had a substantial number of passengers.

The Paturia-Daulatdia ferry terminals, the entrance of Dhaka from 21 south-western districts, were seen packed with people in the afternoon.

Apart from public transports, a good number of microbuses, private cars, and other vehicles were also seen on different Dhaka-bound roads.

Talking to The Business Standard, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Abdullah Al Mamun said the police remained prepared to serve the Dhaka-bound people in the same way they served before Eid.

