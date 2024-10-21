Hasina’s quick fleeing constitutes her resignation: Hafiz

Senior BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed today (21 October) said the discussions surrounding Sheikh Hasina's resignation represent a new dimension of conspiracy, asserting that her fleeing the country in the face of public anger is clear proof of her resignation from the post of prime minister.

"There have been numerous false campaigns day after day and now it has started again. Disturbing and concerning news is being spread, claiming that Sheikh Hasina did not resign as prime minister," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said President Mohammed Shahabuddin has said that he has not received any resignation paper from Hasina, and the cabinet secretary also stated he does not have this document.

"This is a new dimension of their conspiracy. She [Hasina] has definitely resigned, and there is no doubt about it. We saw the resignation paper signed by Sheikh Hasina on YouTube. Moreover, there is no need for an official resignation since she fled the country with just 45 minutes' notice. This itself constitutes her resignation," he said.

Hafiz, a BNP standing committee member, said Sheikh Hasina no longer has a passport as the Bangladesh government has cancelled it. "She has taken refuge in a neighbouring country that wants to send her to another country. Even then, what is the necessity of her resignation letter?" he asked.

He asserted that a vested interest group is spreading such news to mislead the public into believing that Hasina is still a legitimate prime minister. "What could be a greater falsehood than this?"

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, the freedom fighters' wing of BNP, organised the programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), demanding the immediate withdrawal of false cases filed against BNP leaders and activists, including the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. They also called for bringing Sheikh Hasina back home to face trial and banning the Awami League as a terrorist organisation.

Hafiz said the nation had hoped for a new government to be established that would prioritise the welfare of the people following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government. "We're now increasingly concerned as two and a half months have passed, yet we remain uncertain about the aims of this government, how they plan to implement reforms, and the extent of what they can achieve.

"We are also confused about whether they are aware of their limitations."

He voiced frustration that no steps have been taken to withdraw the numerous false and conspiratorial cases against those who fought against the fascist Hasina regime over the past 16 years. "We cannot understand why the false cases against our leaders, Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia, and others who have been repeatedly jailed, have not yet been dropped."

The senior BNP leader demanded that the government immediately withdraw all cases filed against Tarique and those who struggled against Awami League's conspiracy and misrule.

He warned that Bangladesh is currently facing a conspiracy, with efforts underway, aided by India, to harm national unity and jeopardise independence.

"The neighbouring country is devising various plots to cause suffering for the people of Bangladesh. Those who were ousted by the public are now conspiring against the people of Bangladesh from India. We must rid ourselves of these plots," Hafiz said.