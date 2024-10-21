Hasina’s quick fleeing constitutes her resignation: Hafiz

Bangladesh

UNB
21 October, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 03:59 pm

Related News

Hasina’s quick fleeing constitutes her resignation: Hafiz

"There is no need for an official resignation since she fled the country with just 45 minutes' notice. This itself constitutes her resignation,” says the senior BNP leader

UNB
21 October, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 03:59 pm
Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. File Photo/UNB
Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. File Photo/UNB

Senior BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed today (21 October) said the discussions surrounding Sheikh Hasina's resignation represent a new dimension of conspiracy, asserting that her fleeing the country in the face of public anger is clear proof of her resignation from the post of prime minister.

"There have been numerous false campaigns day after day and now it has started again. Disturbing and concerning news is being spread, claiming that Sheikh Hasina did not resign as prime minister," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said President Mohammed Shahabuddin has said that he has not received any resignation paper from Hasina, and the cabinet secretary also stated he does not have this document.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This is a new dimension of their conspiracy. She [Hasina] has definitely resigned, and there is no doubt about it. We saw the resignation paper signed by Sheikh Hasina on YouTube. Moreover, there is no need for an official resignation since she fled the country with just 45 minutes' notice. This itself constitutes her resignation," he said.

Hafiz, a BNP standing committee member, said Sheikh Hasina no longer has a passport as the Bangladesh government has cancelled it. "She has taken refuge in a neighbouring country that wants to send her to another country. Even then, what is the necessity of her resignation letter?" he asked.

He asserted that a vested interest group is spreading such news to mislead the public into believing that Hasina is still a legitimate prime minister. "What could be a greater falsehood than this?"

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, the freedom fighters' wing of BNP, organised the programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), demanding the immediate withdrawal of false cases filed against BNP leaders and activists, including the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. They also called for bringing Sheikh Hasina back home to face trial and banning the Awami League as a terrorist organisation.

Hafiz said the nation had hoped for a new government to be established that would prioritise the welfare of the people following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government. "We're now increasingly concerned as two and a half months have passed, yet we remain uncertain about the aims of this government, how they plan to implement reforms, and the extent of what they can achieve.

"We are also confused about whether they are aware of their limitations."

He voiced frustration that no steps have been taken to withdraw the numerous false and conspiratorial cases against those who fought against the fascist Hasina regime over the past 16 years. "We cannot understand why the false cases against our leaders, Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia, and others who have been repeatedly jailed, have not yet been dropped."

The senior BNP leader demanded that the government immediately withdraw all cases filed against Tarique and those who struggled against Awami League's conspiracy and misrule.

He warned that Bangladesh is currently facing a conspiracy, with efforts underway, aided by India, to harm national unity and jeopardise independence.

"The neighbouring country is devising various plots to cause suffering for the people of Bangladesh. Those who were ousted by the public are now conspiring against the people of Bangladesh from India. We must rid ourselves of these plots," Hafiz said.

Top News

BNP / Hafizuddin Ahmed / Sheikh Hasina / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

59m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos