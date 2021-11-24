Hasina for strengthening connectivity with Maldives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday stressed the need for strengthening connectivity between Bangladesh and Maldives for the development of trade and commerce.

"If the connectivity is strengthened, the bilateral trade and commerce between the two countries will improve further," she said at a meeting with visiting Maldives Vice President Faisal Naseem at Ganobhaban.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh can extend technical support to the Maldives on human resources and healthcare.

"We can share our health sector experiences with the Maldives. Bangladesh has set up community clinics to ensure primary healthcare services. So, Bangladesh can help the Maldives in this regard," she said.

Hasina offered the services of the Bangabandhu-I satellite for use by the Maldives.

The Prime Minister told the Maldives Vice President that she often highlights the Maldives as a climate-vulnerable country in different international forums, and expressed solidarity with the people of the Maldives.

The Male Vice President said whenever the Maldives had fallen into any crisis, Bangladesh supported it.

Faisal Naseem said he paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum." What he saw was a very heart-touching matter," he said.

A good number of Maldivian students are pursuing the study particularly on medical courses in Bangladesh, he said, seeking cooperation from Bangladesh in this regard.

The visiting Vice President described his visit as a very successful one as he had meetings with Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni focusing on cooperation between the two countries in the health and education sector.

"The outcomes of the meetings are very positive," said Faisal Nassem.

Maldivian Health Minister Ahmed Naseem, Higher Education Minister Dr Ibrahim Hassan, its High Commissioner to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.