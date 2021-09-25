Hasina leaves New York for Washington

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left New York for Washington, D.C. on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Saturday.

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Rabab Fatima saw her off at the airport at 9:15 am (local time), said PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The flight is scheduled to land in Washington DC at 10:15 am (local time). Bangladesh Ambassador to USA M Shahidul Islam will receive her at Dulles International Airport, Karim said.

She will stay in Washington, D.C. till September 30.

Hasina is scheduled to leave Washington for Dhaka on September 30 and return home on October 1, after a short stopover in Finland.