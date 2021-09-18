Hasina greets Modi on his 71st birthday

Photo: ABP
Photo: ABP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday and also sent him a bouquet of 71 red roses on Friday.

According to a press release by the Bangladesh High Commission in India, the high commission presented a bouquet of 71 roses to the Indian Prime Minister's office on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

On the occasion of Modi's 20th anniversary of taking office in the State and Central Governments, the State and Central Governments of India have started a huge development programme dubbed 'Service and Surrender Campaign' at the state and party levels, according to the statement.

Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat. From October 7, 2001, to May 22, 2014, he served as Gujarat's chief minister. Modi has been at the helm of the Indian government for the past seven years.
 

