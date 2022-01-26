Hasina extends greetings to Modi marking India’s 73rd Republic Day 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday extended greetings to her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day.

"My warm wishes and greetings on the great occasion of the Republic Day of India," the premier wrote in an official letter.

"The unique ties of close friendship, cooperation, and trust between our two countries have flourished and grown from strength to strength in recent years.

"Many new frontiers of cooperation alongside all traditional areas have been identified, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic," she added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that last year "was a historic one for the Bangladesh-India relationship, marked by celebrations of epochal events and engagements at the highest levels."

"We look forward to working with India in the next fifty years and beyond, towards realising the shared vision of building a peaceful and prosperous region," the premier said.

Sheikh Hasina also "thankfully" recalled Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka in March, 2021, to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh-India.

