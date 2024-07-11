Hasan requests Jaishankar to ensure smooth supply of commodities from India

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has requested his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for ensuring smooth supply of essential commodities including onions to Bangladesh.

He appreciated India's support and cooperation in power and energy sectors and thanked the Government of India for its decision to facilitate the first trilateral power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh, through the Indian grid.

Hasan had a bilateral meeting with Jaishankar, external affairs minister of India, on the sideline of the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers Retreat on Thursday (11 July) in New Delhi, India.

Foreign Minister Hasan, at the beginning of the meeting, congratulated his counterpart for being reappointed as the external affairs minister of India.

Bangladesh's foreign minister also discussed with his counterpart for sending a technical team for the conservation and management of the Teesta River.

Hasan has sought India's support in favour of Bangladesh's bid for BRICS membership.

The foreign minister invited his Indian counterpart to attend the next meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) to be held in Bangladesh.

JCC is a bilateral mechanism between Bangladesh and India which discusses the entire gamut of bilateral issues.