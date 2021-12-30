Hasan Foez Siddique new chief justice

President M Abdul Hamid has appointed Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foez Siddique as the new chief justice of Bangladesh.

A gazette notification published in this regard by the Ministry of Law on Thursday says Hasan Foez will take oath today to serve till 25 September 2023, replacing the present Chief Justice Mahmud Hossain whose tenure will end on

Hasan enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on 21 August 1981. Later, he started practising in the High Court Division on 4 September 1983 and in the Appellate Division on 27 May 1999.

He also acted as the legal adviser to Khulna City Corporation, Kushtia Municipality, Jalalabad Gas Transmission Company, and Chief Law Adviser of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides, he has worked as an additional attorney general.

He was appointed as a judge of the High Court Division on 25 March 2009 and as a judge of the Appellate Division on 31 March 2013.

Justice Hasan has been acting as the chairman of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission since 30 April 2015.

Hasan Foez Siddique was one of the 10 judges who were dropped from the confirmation list of High Court judges, by the BNP-led four-party alliance government that was in power from 2001 to 2006, despite the chief justice's positive recommendation.

The judges were reappointed as High Court judges on March 24, 2009, in line with the Appellate Division verdict.

Justice Siddique was a member of the seven-member bench of the Appellate Division that scrapped the controversial sixteenth amendment of the constitution which had empowered the parliament to remove Supreme Court judges for incapacity or misconduct.