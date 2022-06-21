Hanging body of livestock officer recovered from office washroom in Rangpur 

TBS Report 
21 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 03:29 pm

Waliur Rahman Akand. Photo: TBS
Waliur Rahman Akand. Photo: TBS

Police on Tuesday recovered the hanging body of a livestock official from the washroom of his office in Rangpur.

The deceased, Waliur Rahman Akand, 55, was the director of the Rangpur Divisional Livestock Department, confirmed Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Abu Maruf Hossain.

"We rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident. We found Waliur's body hanging from the ceiling of the washroom located on the third floor of the divisional livestock office. 

"We have sent the dead body to the morgue of Rangpur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the police official added.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Shahjada Akand, a cousin of Waliur, said, "Our family members have been informed of my brother's death. They are on there to Rangpur."

Waliur Rahman hailed from Sadullapur upazila of Gaibandha. His wife and two children live in Bogura. He used to live alone in Rangpur for his job.

