Half the industrial colours contain excessive lead: Esdo

Bangladesh

19 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

Half the industrial colours contain excessive lead: Esdo

19 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 09:53 pm
Representational Image: TBS.
Representational Image: TBS.
  • BSTI-approved lead limit is 90 ppm
  • 30.8% of decorative paints contain lead above the approved limit
  • 50% of industrial colours have lead above the permitted limit
  • Food colour, toy, candy, cosmetics, tissue, and garments industries use colours in their products

Half of the industrial colours and almost one-third of the decorative paints available in the country contain excessive amounts of lead, reveals a recent research by the Environment and Social Development Organisation (Esdo).

Up to 97,000ppm (parts per million) of lead has been found in orange colours used in industries, whereas the limit approved by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) is only 90ppm, according to the study titled "Lead in Paints: A Significant Pathway of Lead Exposure in Bangladesh," published on Wednesday.

Esdo examined 63 samples of colours of 39 national and international brands to find out the level of lead in decorative and industrial colours available in Bangladesh. Of these, 68% were industrial colours and 32% were decorative colours.

Tests showed 90-250ppm of lead in 30.8% of the decorative colours, while the remaining 69.2% had lead levels below 90ppm.

However, lead was found at alarming levels in 50% of the colours used in industries. The highest level of lead – 97,000ppm – was detected in orange colours.

Industries manufacturing food colour, toy, candy, cosmetics, tissue, and garments are most noteworthy among the industries where colours are used. Lead is likely to enter the human body if it is present at a high level in the colours used in these products.

Esdo said the containers of colours used in industries often bear the "lead-free" logo, but researchers found up to 97,000ppm of lead in them. The presence of such high levels of lead in colours used in industries is alarming.

Esdo Secretary General Dr Shahriar Hossain said, "We pose a threat to our children by poisoning them with lead-based paints used for decorating houses. If this trend continues, our future is at risk.

"To provide a healthy, safe and beautiful environment for children and to ensure the health of women, the use of lead in paint should be stopped and the implementation of existing laws should be ensured."

Technical Advisor to Esdo and ex-chairman of the BSTI's chemical department Professor Dr Mohammad Abul Hashem said, "Children in developing countries are facing serious lifelong damages due to exposure to lead present in colours. The government should take steps to ban the use of lead in colours."

Esdo Executive Director Siddiqa Sultana, said, "About 35.5 million children in Bangladesh are exposed to lead pollution. There is no safe level of lead in the blood. In order to reduce the harmful effects of lead on human health and the environment and to reduce its toxicity, it is important to find the source of lead."

In 2018, the BSTI set the tolerable level of lead used in industrial paints at 90ppm.

Top News

lead / industrial pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

8h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

10h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

2h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

3h | TBS Entertainment
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

7h | TBS Today
NASA discovers new earth like planet

NASA discovers new earth like planet

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals