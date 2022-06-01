Halda fish fry sales at record high of Tk2 lakh per kg

A kg of fish fry produced from eggs collected from the Halda river sold at a record high of Tk2 lakh per kg on Wednesday, almost double that of last year.

The price of one kg of carp spawns was Tk1-Tk1.2 lakh in 2021, and Tk90,000 in 2020.

In the first phase of the spawning season this year, fishermen had collected only 3,500 kilogrammes of fish eggs from the Halda, one of the country's major natural sweet water fish breeding spots.

After the fertilised eggs are collected, they are first nurtured in hatcheries, earthen tanks, and ponds. This year, the hatcheries produced only 60 kilograms of fish fry.

Brood fish (mother fish) released a meager amount of eggs from 14-19 May this year because of adverse weather conditions in the region. Due to a poor collection of eggs, hundreds of egg collectors, upazila administration, and fish researchers, are disappointed and frustrated.

The supply scarcity of fish fries against high demand has led to a record jump in prices.

Speaking with The Business Standard (TBS), Mohammad Shafiul Alam, owner of a Hathazari hatchery, said "Collection of eggs this year has been very low. Some 150 fishermen were able to collect only 3,500kg of eggs in five days."

Experts hope for better in the coming days (next full moon and dark moon).

Manjurul Kibria, a Halda researcher and professor of Chittagong University's (CU) zoology department, said "Such high prices are a form of fraud. Fish farmers will incur losses with the spawns they buy now."

Veteran Halda researcher and CU Zoology Department former Professor, Mohammad Ali Azadi, said brood fishes are fully ready to lay eggs. But they are not laying eggs lacking a congenial atmosphere. Brood fishes will release eggs while the region witness heavy rainfall.

"The mother species may release eggs again between 1 and 3 June, 12 and 17 June, 26 and 30 June," he said.

Hathazari UNO Md Shahidul Alam says a syndicate is actively trying to take advantage of the ongoing supply crunch in Halda fish fry.

"Anyone who can help us catch the culprits will be rewarded," he added.