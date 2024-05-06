Hajj flights to begin 9 May, visa deadline 7 May

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:06 am

The first Hajj flight from Dhaka to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for this Thursday (9 May)

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. File Photo: Reuters
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. File Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has approved an extension for Bangladeshi pilgrims to apply for Hajj visas until tomorrow (7 May), extending the previous deadline of 29 April.

The president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, stated that the Saudi Arabian government granted this extension in response to a request from Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan.

The first Hajj flight from Dhaka to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for this Thursday (9 May).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is slated to inaugurate this year's Hajj ceremony on Wednesday (8 May).

Hajj 2024

