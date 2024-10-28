Hajj expenses may decrease by Tk30,000 this year

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. Photo: Reuters

The interim government is going to reduce overall Hajj costs significantly for 2025 by bringing down airfares, accommodation costs and waiver of VAT and taxes in specific cases.

According to a senior official within the Ministry of Religious Affairs, wishing anonymity, the total cost of Hajj is expected to decrease by Tk25,000 to Tk30,000 compared to this year. This reduction is primarily attributed to lower airfare and tax exemptions in certain circumstances.

"A key meeting of the executive committee on Hajj management will be held on 30 October at the Secretariat to finalise the 2025 Hajj package. It will be chaired by Religious Affairs Advisor AFM Khalid Hossain," he said.

The official said Airfares are expected to decrease by Tk20,000. Furthermore, discussions are underway to lower taxes and VAT in specific cases. the cost could have been reduced even further; however, this is not feasible due to the rise in currency exchange rates. Last Hajj season, the rate of Saudi riyal was Tk29.74, now exceeding Tk32. Consequently, the cost set by Saudi Arabia is expected to increase by Tk23,000 to Tk24,000.

He said if the cost is reduced beyond the planned adjustments, it may negatively impact the pilgrims. This year, the government plans to arrange accommodations for pilgrims within one and a half to two and a half kilometres from Kaaba Sharif. Additionally, this year will not feature a special package, he added.

Hajj is likely to take place in the first week of June next year. Around 1,27,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh can perform hajj in 2025. A Hajj agreement will be signed with Saudi Arabia on 13 January next year.

Registration for aspiring Hajj pilgrims began on 1 September. As of 7 PM today (28 October), 1,988 individuals have completed registration for hajj under government management, while 63,828 have registered for hajj through Hajj agencies.

To participate in Hajj next year, a preliminary registration deposit of Tk300,000 is required. The remaining balance must be paid within the timeframe specified for each package. Registration will remain open until 30 November.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has proposed to reduce its airfare by Tk20,000, bringing the total cost to Tk1.75 lakh, in response to the ministry's request for a fare decrease. Last year the air fare was Tk1.94 lakh.

Additionally, if the VAT and taxes for Hajj passengers are waived and the government exempts them from the airport usage fee, overall costs could decrease by another Tk10,000. The government plans to provide concessions in these two areas to further alleviate expenses for Hajj travellers.

Pilgrims had paid Tk5.78 lakh under the general package, and Tk9.36 lakh under the special package in 2024. That year, the government had set Tk5.89 lakh as the minimum under private management while Tk6.77 lakh under the special package in 2024.