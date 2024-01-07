Gun-toting man during Ctg clash identified as BCL activist

BCL activist Shamim Azad alias Black Shamim opened fire during a clash near a polling centre in Chattogram’s Pahartoli during today's general election. Photo: Collected

The person, who brandished a firearm and opened fire during a clash near a polling centre in Chattogram's Pahartoli has been identified as Shamim Azad alias Black Shamim, an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Shamim is locally known as a follower of ward councillor Wasim Uddin Chowdhury.

Jahirul Alam Jasim, ward councillor of Uttar Pahartoli and joint convener of the ward Awami League, told The Business Standard that Shamim is a Chhatra League activist.

When contacted, Wasim Uddin Chowdhury said, "Since I am the vice president of MES College Chhatra Sangsad for a long time, I have a lot of followers. Shamim could be one of them."

Two people sustained bullet wounds as the supporters of boat and cauliflower symbol clashed near Pahartoli College polling centre this morning.

Khulshi police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Neyamat Ullah said two groups exchanged bullets during the clash.

"Upon inspection of the bullets' type, it becomes evident that they are pistol bullets," he added.

