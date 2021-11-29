Gulshan building fire under control 

A fire that broke out in a building of near Dhaka North City Corporation Market at Gulshan - 1 in the capital has been brought under control.

Lina Khanam, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarter confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The fire originated around 4pm on Monday.

"Seven units of fire service rushed to the spot and doused the blaze at 4.40pm,"added Lina Khanam.

No casualties have been reported so far.

