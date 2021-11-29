Gulshan building fire under control 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 05:12 pm

Related News

Gulshan building fire under control 

Seven units of fire service rushed to the spot and doused the blaze at 4.40pm

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 05:12 pm
Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A fire that broke out in a building of near Dhaka North City Corporation Market at Gulshan - 1 in the capital has been brought under control. 

Lina Khanam, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarter confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

The fire originated around 4pm on Monday. 

"Seven units of fire service rushed to the spot and doused the blaze at 4.40pm,"added Lina Khanam. 

No casualties have been reported so far.
 

fire / Gulshan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

20h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

20h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says