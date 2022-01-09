Gulistan road accident: Accused bus driver arrested 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the driver of the Meghla Paribahan bus that killed two pedestrians and injured at least six in the capital's Gulistan area on Saturday.

Bus driver Md Rakib was arrested from Old Dhaka's Wari area yesterday night, confirmed Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the RAB's legal and media wing.

Two pedestrians were killed after being crushed by a bus of Meghla Paribahan in front of Gulistan Toll Plaza in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

Police seized the bus but the driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

A case was filed with the Wari police station against the two later in the day.

Bodies of the deceased – Sheikh Farid and Badsha Miah – have been handed over to the police.

