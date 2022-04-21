Greater unity, cooperation needed to address global challenges: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that with the united efforts and cooperation of all, it is possible to tackle any global challenge including Covid-19.

Momen made the statement in his keynote address at the distinguished lecture Series on "Post Covid-19 World Order: Global Initiatives, Strategies and Imperatives" organised by the National University of Singapore in Singapore on Wednesday, reads a press release.

The foreign minister highlighted the various steps taken by the Government of Bangladesh to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it has been possible to collect the vaccine from different parts of the world for the huge population of Bangladesh and to successfully vaccinate the general public up to the grassroots level.

The foreign minister emphasized the need for greater unity and cooperation in tackling any global challenge, including Covid.

After the presentation of Momen's main essay, a question and answer session was held as per custom, added the statement.

The people present in the Q&A session exchanged views with Momen on various global issues. At the same time, he expressed his views on the possible socio-economic and political context of the changed world system as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Conducted by Professor Iqbal Singh Sevea of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, the event was attended by students-teachers-researchers, ambassadors and diplomats from different countries, high level representatives of the Singapore government, expatriate Bangladeshi community members and officials of the Bangladesh High Commission in SIngapore.