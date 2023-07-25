Govt's seven-fold import duty hike on Kutchi 'Dates' halts import

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

Govt's seven-fold import duty hike on Kutchi 'Dates' halts import

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 09:32 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has increased the import duty on Gujarat's Kutchi Khaarek (Dates) seven-fold from Tk13.27 per kg to Tk106.17, leading to a halt in imports as rising prices have rendered people unable to afford the sweet fruit, reports The New Indian Express.

This substantial rise in import tax has led Gujarati exporters to stop exporting over 600 tonnes of Khaarek annually from Kutch to Bangladesh, leaving farmers burdened with an oversupply of stock.

"We buy Khaarek from Kutch and export it to Bangladesh, Concerning the tax imposed by Bangladesh on Khaarek, it was 10.83 paise in 2021, and 33 rupees in 2022, but all of sudden in 2023, the Bangladesh government Announce 64.50 rupees in new budget, Soon After a week, the tax was raised to 80 rupees," said Jamal Shaikh, a Kutchi Khaarek exporter in Calcutta.

He added, "In this case, we were paying 3.5 lakh rupees [Tk4,65,812] in tax in 2022 on a full truck of Khaarek, 6.5 lakh rupees [Tk8,65,080] in 2023, and 8.5 lakh rupees [Tk11,31,259] after that week."

He explained that Bangladeshi importers are afraid of doing business in such a situation as it will drive up the selling cost dramatically, which will repel buyers.

"As a result, Bangladeshi traders have ceased purchasing Khaarek," Jamal said.

 

Top News

Fruit Import / Import activities / dates fruit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

23h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

1d | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

15h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

14h | TBS World
Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

17h | TBS World
"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

17h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up