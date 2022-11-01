Govt's responsibility to enact reforms deemed necessary following US sanctions: RAB DG

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

It is the government's responsibility to enact the reforms deemed necessary following the US sanctions on RAB, the elite force's Director General (DG) M Khurshid Hossain has said.

The government has responded to all the allegations against the force and is working on the required reforms, he added.

"If anyone commits a crime in the force, action will be taken as per the rules of the organisation," the RAB DG reiterated.

Hossain was speaking to the media at RAB-9 headquarters in Majidpur, Sylhet on Monday.

In December 2021, the US imposed human rights-related sanctions on RAB and seven former and current officials of the agency, including recently retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benzir Ahmed, also a former DG of the paramilitary force.

