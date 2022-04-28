Govt's cyber threat agency recommends to keep botnet, malware free from infection

Cyber Threat Research team of Bangladesh Computer Council's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) has recommended to keep botnet and malware free from infection by inspecting the information infrastructure under the control of authorities concerned.

The authorities concerned need to install or update anti-DDOS hardware and software, said a notification issued by Digital Security Agency.

During the upcoming Eid holidays, all important information infrastructures including financial institutions should be brought under proper monitoring to prevent hacking, the notice read.

The notice further said, in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, hackers from both countries are using important information of different countries to propagate and attack each other through botnets and malware.

Analysing the warning message given by the Russian Computer Security Incident Response Team (CIRT), BGD e-GOV CIRT has found about 1400 IP numbers used in Bangladesh.

From all these IPs, hackers are reportedly spreading propaganda and distributing denial of service (DDOS).

Due to the misuse of these IP-linked Bangladeshi servers, financial institutions and public service providers in Bangladesh are facing trouble in providing their regular services, the message noted.