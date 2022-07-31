Govt working to transform youths into skilled work force: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government is working to build the young generation as skilled work force so they can cope with the technological advancement ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"We first want the young generation of our country to be skilled work force," she said while addressing the first meeting of the National Skilled Development Authority (NSDA) at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

She said the youth folk have to prepare themselves bearing in mind that the world is ever changing with the technological advancement alongside their academic study so they can maintain their position in the society generation after generation with due dignity.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The premier said the Awami League government has attached priority on developing skill and efficiency of the youths through imparting proper training so that they can avail the jobs at home and abroad with professional excellence.

In this connection, she said many countries of the world are now becoming states of the old aged people while Bangladesh has a vast young people.

"We want the young generation to build themselves in such a way as they can capitalise the prosperity of the labour markets," she added.

The prime minister said the world is now becoming a global village and many Bangladeshis are now working abroad, adding that her government has been working to make them efficient enough to meet the global demand.

She noted that many youths are seen running after jobs completing BA, MA somehow, urging them to become entrepreneurs instead of looking for jobs.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, among others, were present.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, said her party alongside the government has been working to create entrepreneurs.

"We are inspiring the young generation to become entrepreneurs and create employments for others," she added.

Mentioning that 22 lakh young people eligible to work are being added every year, she said it would not be possible to take the advantage of demographic dividend, if Bangladesh cannot transform them as skilled manpower.

"Bangladesh will enjoy the advancement of having demographic dividend till 2033. We have to utilise the dividend to materialise the Vision 2041," she added.

The Premier stressed the need for attaching priority to product diversification, increasing export and attracting local and foreign investments.

She reiterated her call to focus on export instead of remittance to increase foreign currency reserve.

"We will no longer depend on the remittance. We have to increase our production alongside diversifying the goods to increase export basket and for which we have to explore new markets abroad," she added.

The Prime Minister said that all concerned have to focus on making investment abroad.

"We will not only attract foreign investment, but also make investment abroad," she added.