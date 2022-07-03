Govt working to create database of journalists: Info minister

Bangladesh

UNB
03 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:50 pm

Related News

Govt working to create database of journalists: Info minister

Leaders of the Editor's forum submitted a 10-point memorandum to Hasan at the meeting

UNB
03 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Sunday that the Press Council was working to create a database of journalists with a view to bring fake journalists to book.
 
"Once the database is created, identifying oneself as a journalist will become tough. As a result, the number of fake journalists will drop," said Hasan while speaking at a views exchange meeting with the Editors Forum at his ministry's meeting room.
 
During the meeting, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, advisor of the forum, said that journalists must work according to the spirit of the Liberation War, while Rafiqul Islam Ratan, convener of the forum, said that there is no scope to air talk shows or news bulletins on the websites of newspapers or on online news portals according to the Printing Presses and Publications (Declaration and Registration) Act, 1973.
 
Leaders of the Editor's forum submitted a 10-point memorandum to Hasan at the meeting.

The demands include-refraining from providing government advertisements and supplements to and cancelling the registrations of irregular and weak newspapers, paying the outstanding advertisement bills, reorganising the circulation-determining process of newspapers, not making unprofessional journalists the Editors of newspapers, designating VIP status to the members of the Editors Forum and enabling the Information Ministry to provide declarations to newspapers.
 
The minister thanked the forum for agreeing with the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) that talk shows and news bulletins can't be broadcast by newspapers.
 
"Newspapers can publish short videos with their news, not talk shows or news bulletins. The existing law prohibits such practice," Hasan said.
 
Member Secretary of the Editor's Forum Faruk Ahmed Talukder, Advisors of the forum Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Sharif Shahabuddin and Belayet Hossain, and Members of the forum Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, Mir Moniruzzaman, Mofizur Rahman Khan Babu, Rimon Mahfuz, Nazmul Alam Toufiq and Jagdish Chandra Sarker attended the meeting.

Top News

Journalists / database

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

9h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

9h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

12h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

1h | Videos
Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

11h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

11h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years