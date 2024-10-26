Govt working to control commodity prices: Adviser Farida

The interim government is working to control commodity prices, although matching them to production costs remains challenging, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said today (26 October).

"Commodity prices are deeply intertwined with production costs and the overall market system. Due to this, price control has become a challenge for the interim government," the adviser said at the inauguration of a national technical seminar on "Food Security and Health" as the chief guest held at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU).

Bangladesh Society for Safe Food (BSSF) organised the seminar.

She identified feed as the primary barrier to reducing poultry prices. "We must ensure feed safety because unsafe feed leads to unsafe poultry," she noted.

The adviser also highlighted the harmful practice of using pesticides or toxins in fishing, posing significant health risks. She emphasised the need for stricter enforcement to penalise those engaging in this harmful method of fishing. "Food safety awareness is crucial across all sectors," she urged.

She underscored the importance of implementing the "One Health" approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health professionals. "One health can only be achieved through collaborative efforts," she said.

BSSF President Dr Md Khaled Hossain presided over the event, while BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan offered patronage.

The keynote was presented by Prof Dr Md Mahmudul Hasan Sikder from BAU's Department of Pharmacology, with Prof Dr KHM Nazmul Hussain Nazir from the Department of Microbiology and Hygiene serving as the event's moderator.