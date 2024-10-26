Govt working to control commodity prices: Adviser Farida

Bangladesh

UNB
26 October, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:06 pm

Related News

Govt working to control commodity prices: Adviser Farida

Commodity prices are deeply intertwined with production costs and the overall market system. Due to this, price control has become a challenge for the govt, she says

UNB
26 October, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:06 pm
Farida Akhtar. Sketch: TBS
Farida Akhtar. Sketch: TBS

The interim government is working to control commodity prices, although matching them to production costs remains challenging, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said today (26 October).

"Commodity prices are deeply intertwined with production costs and the overall market system. Due to this, price control has become a challenge for the interim government," the adviser said at the inauguration of a national technical seminar on "Food Security and Health" as the chief guest held at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU).

Bangladesh Society for Safe Food (BSSF) organised the seminar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She identified feed as the primary barrier to reducing poultry prices. "We must ensure feed safety because unsafe feed leads to unsafe poultry," she noted.

The adviser also highlighted the harmful practice of using pesticides or toxins in fishing, posing significant health risks. She emphasised the need for stricter enforcement to penalise those engaging in this harmful method of fishing. "Food safety awareness is crucial across all sectors," she urged.

She underscored the importance of implementing the "One Health" approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health professionals. "One health can only be achieved through collaborative efforts," she said.

BSSF President Dr Md Khaled Hossain presided over the event, while BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan offered patronage.

The keynote was presented by Prof Dr Md Mahmudul Hasan Sikder from BAU's Department of Pharmacology, with Prof Dr KHM Nazmul Hussain Nazir from the Department of Microbiology and Hygiene serving as the event's moderator.

Top News

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar / Commodity prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

43m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos
Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

3h | Videos