Govt working on agar-attar industry’s development: Environment Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Govt working on agar-attar industry’s development: Environment Minister

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government is working on the development of the agar-attar industry in the country, and going to develop a high-quality agar resin collection kit and its successful application method in a short period of time, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin.

Besides, quality control and quality assurance of Bangladeshi agarwood, oil, and agar products will be ensured under an arrangement for easy access to foreign markets, the minister added.

Environment, Forests and Climate Change MinisterMd Shahab Uddin made the remarks as the chief guest while addressing an event, organised by Bangladesh Agar & Attar Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BAMEA) for distributing roofing tin sheets among flood victims, at Azimganj Bazar in Barlekha on Wednesday afternoon.

The Environment minister said that although the work of agar-attar has been going on in the country for a long time, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared it a small-scale industry and is working for its development.

Due to Covid-19 and the ongoing war in Europe, the prices of oil, gas, and commodities have gone up in the global market. When the war is over, everything will be back to normal, he assured.

Everything possible will be done for the development of roads and people affected by the flood, he added.
BAMEA President Ansarul Haque presided over the meeting where Barlekha Upazila UNO (Upazila Nirbahi Officer) Khandaker Mudassir Bin Ali, Barlekha police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahangir Hossain Sardar and Nari Shikkha Academy Degree College Principal AKM Helal Uddin, among others, were present.

Top News

agriculture / Agar attar / industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

4h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

5h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

5h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership