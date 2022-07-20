Govt working on agar-attar industry’s development: Environment Minister

The government is working on the development of the agar-attar industry in the country, and going to develop a high-quality agar resin collection kit and its successful application method in a short period of time, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin.

Besides, quality control and quality assurance of Bangladeshi agarwood, oil, and agar products will be ensured under an arrangement for easy access to foreign markets, the minister added.

Environment, Forests and Climate Change MinisterMd Shahab Uddin made the remarks as the chief guest while addressing an event, organised by Bangladesh Agar & Attar Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BAMEA) for distributing roofing tin sheets among flood victims, at Azimganj Bazar in Barlekha on Wednesday afternoon.

The Environment minister said that although the work of agar-attar has been going on in the country for a long time, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared it a small-scale industry and is working for its development.

Due to Covid-19 and the ongoing war in Europe, the prices of oil, gas, and commodities have gone up in the global market. When the war is over, everything will be back to normal, he assured.

Everything possible will be done for the development of roads and people affected by the flood, he added.

BAMEA President Ansarul Haque presided over the meeting where Barlekha Upazila UNO (Upazila Nirbahi Officer) Khandaker Mudassir Bin Ali, Barlekha police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahangir Hossain Sardar and Nari Shikkha Academy Degree College Principal AKM Helal Uddin, among others, were present.