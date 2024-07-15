Govt won't allow any unstable situation to develop: FM

A certain group is trying to turn the anti-quota movement into an anti-state movement, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (15 July).

"There is an effort to turn the anti-quota protests into an anti-government movement by using the sentiments of students. The government will not allow any escalation of instability," he said while speaking at a press conference at the secretariat.

Mentioning that anti-state slogans were chanted during the quota movement on Sunday night, he said, "The country gained its independence through the Liberation War, with the blood of 30 lakh martyrs, and chanting in favour of Razakars in such a country is deemed as an anti-state activity."

Additionally, he said anti-government and anti-prime minister slogans were heard during the protests.

"It is clear that political groups like BNP-Jamaat are trying to destabilise the country by infiltrating the quota movement and manipulating it," he added.

Hasan Mahmud clarified the government's stance, stating that it cannot decide on matters pending in court and the government must act according to the court's directives once the issue is resolved.