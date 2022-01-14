Govt withdraws ban on tourist launch movement in Sundarbans

Bangladesh

UNB
14 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Govt withdraws ban on tourist launch movement in Sundarbans

Since the shutdown, many forest rangers have spotted tigers at the Sundarbans. Photo: Collected
Since the shutdown, many forest rangers have spotted tigers at the Sundarbans. Photo: Collected

The authorities lifted a ban on tour operation in the Sundarbans on Friday, a day after it was imposed.
 
The Inland Water Transport Authority took the decision at a joint meeting with the Tour Operator Association of Bangladesh and Tour Operator Association of Sundarbans (TOAS) on Thursday night.
 
The ban have been withdrawn on condition that Covid health rules must be maitained and  number of tourists are limited, said Md Abdur Razzak, Deputy Director of Khulna River Port and Traffic Depertment.
 
"The 11 point directive of government does not say anything about suspending water vehicles. We will operate launches and ships carrying limited number of passengers," said Moinul Islam Jomaddar, president of  TOAS.
 
Nazmul Azam Devid, general secretary of TOAS said the ban would have hurt  the operators as most of them has taken advance booking till February.
 
After the decision was revised  the tour launches  set for Friday started for the Sundarbans , he said.
 
Earlier on 26 March 2020, a restriction was imposed on tour of the Sundarbans which was later eased a bit on 1 November after the Covid-19 situation improved.
 
On 3 April last year a ban again was imposed on tourists visiting the mangrove forest which was later withdrawn on 1 September.
 

Sundarbands / Tourists / Ban

