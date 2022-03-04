Govt will take necessary steps on financial transactions involving Russian projects: Foreign Secy

Bangladesh

UNB
04 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 08:11 pm

Related News

Govt will take necessary steps on financial transactions involving Russian projects: Foreign Secy

Asked whether the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project will be affected, Masud Momen said it is not clear yet as the sanctions now see initial days

UNB
04 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 08:11 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The government will take necessary steps, specifically on financial transactions involving Russian projects though, as of now, it seems okay, the foreign secretary has said.

"Things depend on the situation. The situation may turn complicated if there are more sanctions on (Russian) banks or SWIFT, or the big companies," Masud Bin Momen told reporters at the foreign ministry on Friday (4 March). 

The US, UK, European Union and G7 countries already imposed harsh sanctions against many Russian banks and oligarchs since Moscow's attacks on Ukraine.

Global payments messaging network SWIFT, meanwhile, asked Bangladesh's banks to suspend transactions with seven Russian lenders. 

Asked whether the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project will be affected, Masud Momen said it is not clear yet as the sanctions now see initial days.

"We have discussed the impacts. We held meeting with the stakeholders Thursday. We will hold more meetings to assess the impacts," he said.

The FS said the government is also assessing the possible impacts on the exports and imports, the projects where Russia is involved. 

"We will soon determine the necessary measures. At this moment, we are not facing any problem. Everything will depend on the situation in the coming days."

Masud said the Russian side is still trying to ascertain who is responsible for the rocket attack on Bangladeshi ship "Banglar Samriddhi" stranded at a port in war-torn Ukraine.

"They have also expressed their deep condolences over the death of a Bangladeshi sailor in the attack. They claimed that they didn't do it," he said.

However, it is very difficult to ascertain who is doing what from where and which side in a "Fog of War", he added.

But the Russian side has assured Bangladesh of informing Dhaka on what exactly happened.

Masud also said efforts are underway to bring 28 crew of Bangladeshi ship "Banglar Samriddhi" to Romania from war-ravaged Ukraine.

Asked whether there is any communication with the Ukrainian side, he said Ukraine's priorities are different now.

"They are now more engaged in saving the territory. So it may not be possible for them to answer all our questions."

Masud said around 600 Bangladeshis safely left Ukraine and are now in Poland while there are 100 Bangladeshis staying in Ukraine. 

"However, many of them may have families in Ukraine or have Ukrainian spouses. So, they may not be at risk," he added. 

There are some pockets where a few Indians are staying, Bangladesh came to know.

Bangladesh has also requested the Indian Mission in Ukraine to help the two or four Bangladeshis if they are there, said the foreign secretary.

Stating that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is a matter of concern for the whole world, he said fuel prices have increased the most in ten years in the last few days.

"There will be huge pressure on oil, gas and fuel. Inflation is going on the rise in many European countries at the moment. So everyone is still worried about it," he said, adding that war is not desirable for anyone.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen / Russia Sanctions / Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

9h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

11h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

10h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

1d | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

1d | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1d | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last